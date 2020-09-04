D20 plans to bring more students back in-person

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - D20 announced Friday morning that more students will go back for in-person learning, one week from Monday.

This is specifically for 6th-12th graders and those enrolled in the hybrid learning model.

The district says school leaders have been tracking local health data and they feel confident enough to transition to the original plan.

Families who chose remote synchronous learning and 100% online learning are not affected by this.

