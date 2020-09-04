Advertisement

Buck tangled in multicolored hammock roams Calif. neighborhood

His antlers are completely covered
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – Northern California residents want to help a deer trapped in a tattered technicolor tangle.

Joanna Davis and Troy Kay say the buck has been roaming local woods with a tangled hammock stuck on its antlers.

“It’s clear that the object on his head is frustrating to him,” Kay said.

The pair contacted authorities, who then contacted animal control.

Since then, a wildlife rescue group has been trying to track the buck in hopes of zeroing in on a location where authorities can rescue it.

Until then, the couple says the neighborhood is on deer-in-distress watch

“I think everybody wants a happy ending for this creature,” Davis said. “Everyone’s invested.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

