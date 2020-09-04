Advertisement

Brother of missing Colorado woman organizing massive search party, with help from “Profiling Evil”

Picture: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The brother of a missing Colorado woman is taking matters into his own hands.

Suzanne Morphew has been missing since Mother’s Day. Investigators say she went on a bike ride near her home in Salida, but never returned. They have found her bike and a personal item.

Her brother, Andy Moorman, lives in Indiana. He reached out to the website “Profiling Evil”, run by Mike King and Chris McDonough. They both have extensive experience in law enforcement. So far, over 200 people have signed up for the search, and another several hundred from Indiana have volunteered as well.

The search starts on September 24th. People can sign up, or donate here: https://www.profilingevil.com/findsuzanne. King says lodging is a big need, so they are looking for people who can provide housing for the volunteers.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department released an update on Thursday, saying their search and investigation is still very active.

