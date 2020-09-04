Advertisement

Broncos part ways with Veteran Linebacker Todd Davis

The Broncos making a surprising move releasing Todd Davis after six seasons in Denver
TODD DAVIS
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Todd Davis, a former undrafted free agent, spent six seasons on the Broncos defense. He was a member of the Super Bowl 50 team and earned the title captain for the Broncos.

Friday, the team released the inside linebacker, it was announced. Davis, a seventh-year player, spent the last six seasons in Denver and was a starting inside linebacker over each of the last four years.

Broncos President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway had this to say “We appreciate all Todd did for the Broncos over his six seasons in Denver. Todd was a member of our Super Bowl 50 team who grew into a leader and team captain as a very reliable and productive linebacker. We thank Todd for being such a positive presence on the Broncos, and we wish him and his family all the best.”

Davis led the Broncos in tackles in each of the past two seasons, including a career-best 134 defensive stops (78 solo) in 2019. Voted by his teammates as the club’s Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2017, he entered the NFL as a college free agent from Sacramento State University with New Orleans in 2014.

