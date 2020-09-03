What the Health Dept. wants you to know about celebrating Labor Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coronavirus numbers are looking better in Colorado, but officials warn it won’t take much to go back to where we were, just a few weeks ago.

That’s why with Labor Day coming up, they want you to take the pandemic seriously.

The State Health Department said that we’ve seen two peaks in Colorado: one in April, and one right after the Fourth of July. They say if we don’t continue doing what we’ve been doing, even over the holiday weekend, this could happen again.

“My personal thing is I don’t think we should live in fear, I think we should have a good time, families be together, celebrate the holiday together, you know, just respect each other’s distance you know, respect each other’s personal space! And wear a mask!” Ross Ranson said.

It’s the unofficial end of summer, and people don’t want to waste it. But the health department says we still need to be cautious.

“What we started to see after the Fourth of July is our cases went up a lot. And our cases reported going to celebrations, going to barbecues. Visiting friends and family,” Kimberly Pattison, the program manager for communicable disease and tuberculosis for El P aso County Health Department said. “When we have Labor Day coming up, and back to school coming up, we are going to be expecting to see a little bit of an increase. "

They don’t want the surge of cases after Independence Day to happen again, so if you are going to be partaking in the holiday, keep some things in mind while enjoying your burgers and brats.

“What we hope is that as people are planning their celebrations for Labor Day, they’ll still keep in mind the importance of maintaining a small social circle, keeping social distance, and then wearing masks when they’re interacting with others,” Pattison added.

Something most Coloradans have already been doing.

“I think that the people of Colorado are following the precautions set down by the CDC and the government. And because of it we are seeing fewer and fewer cases,” Justin Kellerman, a Colorado Springs resident said.

The health department also added that we won’t see the effects of the holiday until about two weeks after.

We will keep you updated as the numbers come in.

Celebrate Labor Day weekend in your mask to protect and show respect to essential workers who are keeping Colorado running! pic.twitter.com/uHdyMCMKpY — Public Health (@EPCPublicHealth) September 2, 2020

