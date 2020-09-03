WANTED: Police need help identifying armed robbery suspects in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo need help identifying armed robbery suspects.

Photos of the suspects and the suspect vehicle are at the top of this article. Police shared them to the public on Wednesday. The crime happened at the Home Depot on the north side of the city just to the east of I-25.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or has information on the crime, they are asked to call Officer Rutherford at 719-553-3214.

If you have any information please contact Officer Rutherford at 719-553-3214 or by email at nrutherford@pueblo.us

