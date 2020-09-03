Advertisement

WANTED: Police need help identifying armed robbery suspects in Pueblo

Armed robbery suspects.
Armed robbery suspects.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo need help identifying armed robbery suspects.

Photos of the suspects and the suspect vehicle are at the top of this article. Police shared them to the public on Wednesday. The crime happened at the Home Depot on the north side of the city just to the east of I-25.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or has information on the crime, they are asked to call Officer Rutherford at 719-553-3214.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

