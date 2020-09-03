Small Plane Crashes Northeast of Denver,Kills Pilot

DENVER - An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed northeast of Denver, killing the pilot. The Denver Post reports witnesses heard the engine of the Titan Mustang T-51 aircraft stall a few minutes after it took off from the Van Aire Airport in Brighton on Wednesday afternoon. The plane then spiraled into a nearby field. A spokesman for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the pilot was the only fatality. Investigators have not released the victim’s name. The Mustang is a replica of the P-51 planes flown during World War II and is often featured at air shows.

