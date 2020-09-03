Small fire sparks in Pueblo County Jail
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of inmates were evacuated Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the Pueblo County Jail.
The Pueblo Fire Department said the fire was started during a small welding operation.
“Affected inmates were safely evacuated and fire extinguished quickly,” the fire department said in a tweet.
There were no reports of any damage. The scene was cleared before noon.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.