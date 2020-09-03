Advertisement

Small fire sparks in Pueblo County Jail

Firefighters stage outside the Pueblo County Jail on Sept. 3, 2020.
Firefighters stage outside the Pueblo County Jail on Sept. 3, 2020.(Pueblo County Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of inmates were evacuated Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the Pueblo County Jail.

The Pueblo Fire Department said the fire was started during a small welding operation.

“Affected inmates were safely evacuated and fire extinguished quickly,” the fire department said in a tweet.

There were no reports of any damage. The scene was cleared before noon.

