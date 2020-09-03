Small fire sparks in Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of inmates were evacuated Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the Pueblo County Jail.

The Pueblo Fire Department said the fire was started during a small welding operation.

“Affected inmates were safely evacuated and fire extinguished quickly,” the fire department said in a tweet.

There were no reports of any damage. The scene was cleared before noon.

