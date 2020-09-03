Serious crash involving a motorcycle and a deer west of Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were injured Wednesday night when a motorcycle collided with a deer just west of Pueblo.
Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash was called in at about 8:09 p.m. on the eastbound side of Highway 96. A man and a woman were on the motorcycle when the crash happened, details on how severe their injuries are were not immediately available. Investigators were on scene between Red Creek Springs and S. Marina Road. The Colorado Department of Transportation was warning of delays at that time.
The purpose of this article is to provide an update on a major traffic incident. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.
Click here for a live traffic map.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.