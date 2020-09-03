Advertisement

New CDOT campaign targets teen drivers

CDOT is announcing a limited reopening of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.
CDOT is announcing a limited reopening of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.(MGN)
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation started a new social media campaign meant to encourage teens to be safe drivers.

“Keep Your License Safe” is a social media campaign. It’s a series of videos remind teens of important safety measures like buckling up and not texting while driving.

CDOT says teens are their riskiest group of drivers. They released the videos right before the Labor Day Weekend. They say it’s a good time for parents to talk to their kids about safe driving.

The videos will appear on social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Four Colorado Wildfires Have Cost $77 Million to Fight

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The fight against wildfires is proving costly for the state of Colorado.

Local

Serious crash involving a motorcycle and a deer west of Pueblo

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Two people were injured Wednesday night when a motorcycle collided with a deer just west of Pueblo.

Local

Colorado Motorcycle Rally Plans to go on Despite Concerns

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A labor day motorcycle rally in Durango will go on despite Coronavirus concerns.

Local

Small Plane Crashes Northeast of Denver,Kills Pilot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A small plane crashed today after taking off from an Airport in Brighton Wednesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Windy and slightly cooler Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 9.2.20

Local

WANTED: Police need help identifying armed robbery suspects in Pueblo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Pueblo need help identifying armed robbery suspects.

News

Local High School Honors Local World War II Veterans with Mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Local High School Honors Local World War II Veterans with Mural

News

Pueblo Community Coronavirus Testing Site Expands Hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Pueblo Community Coronavirus Testing Site Expands Hours of Operation

News

Colorado Attorney General Asks Federal Government to Investigate Frontier Airlines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Colorado Attorney General Asks Federal Government to Investigate Frontier Airlines

News

University of Colorado Colorado Springs Announces Five Positive Coronavirus Cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
University of Colorado Colorado Springs Announces Five Positive Coronavirus Cases