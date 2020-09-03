New CDOT campaign targets teen drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation started a new social media campaign meant to encourage teens to be safe drivers.

“Keep Your License Safe” is a social media campaign. It’s a series of videos remind teens of important safety measures like buckling up and not texting while driving.

CDOT says teens are their riskiest group of drivers. They released the videos right before the Labor Day Weekend. They say it’s a good time for parents to talk to their kids about safe driving.

The videos will appear on social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok.

