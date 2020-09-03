Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing site extends hours of operation, including testing on Labor Day

Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:29 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is making it easier for more people to get tested for COVID-19 by expanding their free testing site hours of operation.

The new hours, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., started on Monday. The test site is open weekdays along with the second and fourth Saturday of each month. The health department wanted to make sure the public knows the drive-thru site will also be open on Labor Day. Along with the expanded hours, testing has also been expanded to include children two and older.

The testing site, which is now managed by MAKO Medical, is currently located in a parking lot just outside the Colorado State Fairgrounds at the corner of Arroyo and Acero avenues (enter off Arroyo). The site will remain at this location until September 9. After September 9th, the testing site will move inside the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Spanish-speaking services are available at the testing site. No insurance or doctor referrals are needed.

“By providing a more flexible testing schedule, more people can be tested which in turn helps public health prevent further spread in the community,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.  “We want anyone who needs or wants to be tested to have that opportunity. By expanding the number of  days we are doing testing in the community and extending it into the evening and to select Saturdays,  we hope that there will be a time that is convenient for anyone who wants to be tested.”

Those running the site have performed more than 15,000 free tests.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, first responders, health care workers, critical infrastructure employees, teachers, and individuals who work in congregate settings are encouraged to get tested. With the start of the school year, students and school staff are encouraged to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected individual.

Anyone being tested must be in an enclosed vehicle. No bicycles, motorcycles or walk-ups are allowed. Pre-registration is recommended but is not required. The registration link is www.pueblohealth.org/covid19. The results of the tests are expected to be available in four days.

Click here for more information from the county.

