Advertisement

Four Colorado Wildfires Have Cost $77 Million to Fight

Firefighters from all across the state and from across the country have traveled to help local agencies fight this massive blaze.
Firefighters from all across the state and from across the country have traveled to help local agencies fight this massive blaze.(Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP)- A federal fire agency based in Boise, Idaho reported that four wildfires in Colorado have so far cost up to $77 million to fight. The National Interagency Fire Center announced that more than 206,000 acres have burned as of Monday and are still burning. An incident management situation report released by the agency on Monday shows that the fire near Grand Junction has cost $28 million, the fire near Glenwood Springs has cost $25.5 million, the fire near Fort Collins has cost $16.1 million and the fire in Grand County has cost $7.5 million. The cost includes aircraft, equipment and emergency personnel, but not the restoration work.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New CDOT campaign targets teen drivers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
CDOT launches safe driving campaign that targets teens.

Local

Serious crash involving a motorcycle and a deer west of Pueblo

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Two people were injured Wednesday night when a motorcycle collided with a deer just west of Pueblo.

Local

Colorado Motorcycle Rally Plans to go on Despite Concerns

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A labor day motorcycle rally in Durango will go on despite Coronavirus concerns.

Local

Small Plane Crashes Northeast of Denver,Kills Pilot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A small plane crashed today after taking off from an Airport in Brighton Wednesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Windy and slightly cooler Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 9.2.20

Local

WANTED: Police need help identifying armed robbery suspects in Pueblo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Pueblo need help identifying armed robbery suspects.

News

Local High School Honors Local World War II Veterans with Mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Local High School Honors Local World War II Veterans with Mural

News

Pueblo Community Coronavirus Testing Site Expands Hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Pueblo Community Coronavirus Testing Site Expands Hours of Operation

News

Colorado Attorney General Asks Federal Government to Investigate Frontier Airlines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Colorado Attorney General Asks Federal Government to Investigate Frontier Airlines

News

University of Colorado Colorado Springs Announces Five Positive Coronavirus Cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
University of Colorado Colorado Springs Announces Five Positive Coronavirus Cases