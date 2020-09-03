Advertisement

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the top infectious disease experts in the U.S. said Thursday it’s unlikely a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by next month.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states to begin preparations to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The agency thinks it could be ready as soon as late October. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

“If someone comes out and says, you know, I’m going to shoot for the possibility that I’ll get it by October, you can’t argue strongly against that. That’s unlikely, not impossible,” Fauci said. “I think most of the people feel it’s going to be November, December, but that does not mean that if there are a number of infections within a particular trial that allows you to make a decision sooner, rather than later, it is conceivable that you could have it by October though.

“I don’t think that that’s likely.”

The CDC director has said he believes a vaccine will happen by the end of the year.

Fauci also said he would get the vaccine, if it proves to be safe and effective.

“The vaccine would not be approved for the American public unless it was indeed both safe and effective - and I keep emphasizing, both safe and effective,” he said. “If that’s the case … I would not hesitate for a moment to take the vaccine myself and recommend it to my family.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

National Politics

Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family to start Wisconsin trip

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden’s trip to Kenosha, the first of his general election campaign against President Donald Trump, is testing his pitch that he’s a unifying figure, able to lead the country through a national reckoning with systemic racism along with the pandemic and its economic fallout.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not hesitate' to get COVID vaccine

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Latest News

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.

National

Officer rescues children from crash in Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
An Ohio police officer rescued a child pinned inside an overturned car.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

National

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Updated: 1 hours ago
It was initially set to come out in March, but the pandemic pushed back its release several times.

National

Jeep introduces its first electric-powered vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.