El Paso County hospital capacity currently ’very good’

The new analytics page shows the state of COVID-19 hospitalizations in El Paso County, as well as hospitals' overall capacity.
The new analytics page shows the state of COVID-19 hospitalizations in El Paso County, as well as hospitals' overall capacity.(El Paso County Public Health)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:50 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County’s current hospitalization capacity is currently rated “very good,” with the number of coronavirus patients dropping.

The data comes from the county health department’s new regional hospitalization page, which can be found on the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard. The county launched the page this week.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our health care partners on this initiative, and excited to jointly launch this new data feature,” said Susan Wheelan, director, El Paso County Public Health. “We are committed to providing timely and transparent data, which drives evidence-based decision making and with easy access for the public to inform COVID-19 trends we are seeing in our community.”

According to the county’s press release, the page “features aggregate totals from our local hospitals of confirmed COVID-19 patients and those under investigation (pending COVID-19 test result). It also features a capacity spectrum which displays a current status indicator as provided by hospital leaders.” This data is not only an important indicator of the coronavirus’ presence in the county but is critical information with the cold and flu season fast approaching, when the burden on hospitals may be greater.

“Given the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in our community, it is critical that we keep the public aware of and educated about the burden of the disease and its impact upon our healthcare system,” said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer, UCHealth Memorial. “We are committed to working with the El Paso County Public Health to keep our fellow citizens aware of our current capacity and up to date on how we are responding to this pandemic.”

Click here to view the COVID-19 data dashboard. The regional hospitalization data can be found on page eight.

