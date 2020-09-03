County health department files lawsuit against Bandimere Speedway after ‘Stop the COVID Chaos’ event

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado county’s health department filed a lawsuit on Thursday following an event called “Stop the COVID Chaos.”

The event brought in hundreds of people on Sept. 1 to Bandimere Speedway. The managers of the racing venue announced they were proud to invite the public to the rally on Sept. 1. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the speedway shared the message “Protest for our Freedom.” A majority of the crowd was not wearing masks, and the gathering went against a current order in place by the governor that prohibits gatherings of this size and fashion over concerns of COVID-19.

Protest for our Freedom 🇺🇸 https://sraphoto.zenfolio.com/covidchaos Posted by Bandimere Speedway on Thursday, September 3, 2020

“Join with us as we celebrate God and country and the people of the great State of Colorado,” Bandimere Speedway posted on its website. “There will be a brief presentation to explain further why the Bandimere Family has decided to file a lawsuit since Governor Polis has not honored the spirit of the emergency powers law by repeatedly extending and expanding his authority and, regardless, because his Executive Orders and Public Health Orders are unconstitutional. Patrick Neville and Michelle Malkin will say a few words about their similar lawsuit which the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear on Friday.”

Jefferson County Public Health filed the lawsuit and shared a release that said in part, “JCPH notified Bandimere Speedway in advance of their “Stop the COVID Chaos” event on Sept. 1 that large events, no matter their intent, remain subject to current Executive Orders and Public Health Orders as they are the law. This includes the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s PHO 20-28, JCPH’s PHO 20-007 which requires JCPH approval for large events, as well as JCPH’s PHO 20-008 which requires individuals to wear masks in outdoor settings when 6 ft. distancing cannot be maintained. After Bandimere refused to comply with both county and state public health orders, JCPH decided it had no choice but to take legal action against Bandimere to protect the safety for all county residents and encourage behaviors that limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

