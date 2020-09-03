Colorado Motorcycle Rally Plans to go on Despite Concerns

Advertisement

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally plans to go on despite Coronavirus concerns
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:46 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DURANGO, Colo. - A Colorado motorcycle rally plans to continue with its events scheduled for Labor Day weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1,940 people in the state. Organizers for the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally say the three-day event will be scaled down due to restrictions. Kim Baxter, acting mayor for the city of Durango, says council-members have received concerned letters from residents about the safety of the rally. The Durango Herald reports the rally had not received a permit from the city to hold the event as of Tuesday. But Alex Wilkinson, the community events administrator for Durango, said the event should receive the green light in time for Friday.

