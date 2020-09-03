Broncos trade CB Isaac Yiadom for 7th round pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos sent cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants Thursday, trading him for a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Yiadom, a third-round pick for the Broncos in the 2018 draft, recorded 55 total tackles and one interception in his two years with Denver. The 24-year-old defended seven passes while also contributing on special teams. Yiadom started eight games for Denver in 2019.

The Broncos now have nine picks in the 2021 Draft, including three seventh-round selections. They must submit their 53-man roster for the 2020 season by September 5.

