Avs take care of Business, Force Game 7 with 4-1 Win over Stars

After trailing the series 3-1, the Avalanche rally to tie the second round series back up.
The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche clash in a best-of-seven series in the Western Conference Semifinals
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (KKTV) - Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period giving the Colorado Avalanche the 2-1 lead. 27 Saves from Michael Hutchinson helped secure the 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars forcing a Game 7.

Nikita Zadorov and Mikko Rantanen also found the back of the net, and Nathan Mackinnon added an empty-netter for good measure. With the goal and an assist, MacKinnon’s playoff point streak now extends to 14 straight games. Only one player has been able to do that in the last 25 years. Wednesday’s win brings MacKinnon’s playoff point total to 25, which leads all skaters.

Both teams will be back on the ice in Edmonton for a decisive Game 7, Friday night.

