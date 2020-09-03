1 shot near Fountain and Murray

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating after one person was shot in southeast Colorado Springs early Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Fountain and Murray just after 5:20 a.m. on reports of shots fired. At the time of this writing, police could only confirm a single shooting victim but had no information on that person’s condition.

Police are currently processing the scene and conducting interviews.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

