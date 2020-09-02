Teen suspected of shooting his dad in Pueblo West home, faces attempted first-degree murder charge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators believe a 19-year-old man shot his father during an argument Tuesday in a Pueblo West home.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 600 block of S. Maher Drive at about 3:40 p.m. When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect had been arguing with his father when it turned physical. The sheriff’s office believes the teenager pulled out a gun and shot his father in the leg. The victim is expected to survive.

The suspect was identified as Victor Sanchez. He is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.