Advertisement

Survey open on county-by-county pandemic phase dial

By Melissa Henry
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State leaders want public input on their latest method being considered for communicating pandemic response.

A dial was drawn up by the Colorado Department of Public Health. It would be used by county health departments based on their numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Gov. Jared Polis again expressed the importance of combating the pandemic on the local level during his visit to Pueblo Tuesday, saying it is good to “tailor the response to the pandemic, from the health side and the economic side to the different needs in different areas of Colorado.”

Counties would be in one of five phases, ranging from stay at home as the most severe to protect your neighbor as the least severe. The state says county placements would be based on that county’s case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths. If a county’s data improved or declined, the state says, their placement on the dial would reflect that.

A Colorado Joint Information Center spokesperson told KKTV in an email, “Counties are experiencing different levels of disease transmission and have different needs based on their communities. This guidance provides an easy-to-follow matrix that provides flexibility while still protecting public health.”

For example, the response needed for El Paso County could be very different than Denver County or more rural areas.

Click here to take the state’s survey on the dial. The deadline is noon Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and dry weather...for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.2.20

Local

School District 49 moving forward with in-person learning despite COVID cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
D49 moving forward with in-person learning

Crime

Teen suspected of shooting his dad in Pueblo West home, faces attempted first-degree murder charge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Investigators believe a 19-year-old man shot his father during an argument Tuesday in a Pueblo West home.

Local

Nuggets advance in NBA Playoffs after a thrilling win over the Jazz

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Nuggets beat the Jazz 80-78 Tuesday night. This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Latest News

Air Force Academy

Air Force Academy Credits Weekly Testing with Low Coronavirus Numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Air Force Academy Credits Weekly Testing with Low Coronavirus Numbers

Back to Learning

Colorado College Going Fully Remote Following Coronavirus Quarantines

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Colorado College Going Fully Remote Following Coronavirus Quarantines

News

Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide for Deadly Garden of the Gods Crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide for Deadly Garden of the Gods Crash

State

All evacuation and pre-evacuation orders lifted for the Pine Gulch Fire as firefighters continue to gain ground

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Pine Gulch Fire became the largest wildfire in Colorado history late August, and at the start of September, officials shared some promising news for residents in the area.

Local

Army announces changes in Fort Hood leadership, names commander to head Guillen probe

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Army Tuesday announced changes in Fort Hood leadership and named the senior commander who will lead an investigation into the handling of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Crime

Donthe Lucas trial for murder of Kelsie Schelling pushed back indefinitely

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
This comes after his trial has already been pushed back four times previously. Lucas’ most recent trial date was scheduled for this month.