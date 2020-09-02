Survey open on county-by-county pandemic phase dial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State leaders want public input on their latest method being considered for communicating pandemic response.

A dial was drawn up by the Colorado Department of Public Health. It would be used by county health departments based on their numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Gov. Jared Polis again expressed the importance of combating the pandemic on the local level during his visit to Pueblo Tuesday, saying it is good to “tailor the response to the pandemic, from the health side and the economic side to the different needs in different areas of Colorado.”

Counties would be in one of five phases, ranging from stay at home as the most severe to protect your neighbor as the least severe. The state says county placements would be based on that county’s case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths. If a county’s data improved or declined, the state says, their placement on the dial would reflect that.

A Colorado Joint Information Center spokesperson told KKTV in an email, “Counties are experiencing different levels of disease transmission and have different needs based on their communities. This guidance provides an easy-to-follow matrix that provides flexibility while still protecting public health.”

For example, the response needed for El Paso County could be very different than Denver County or more rural areas.

Click here to take the state’s survey on the dial. The deadline is noon Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.