Sexually violent predator moves addresses in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A registered sexually violent predator has changed addresses in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Wednesday that Steven John Long has moved to the 2100 block of Robin Drive in east Colorado Springs.

Long, 62, was convicted in Massachusetts in 2003 of indecent assault and battery towards a child younger than 14 and then on unlawful sexual contact charges in Maine in 2010. 11 News previously reported on Long in 2017 when he was living near the Springs Rescue Mission.

Long is described as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound white male.

For more sexually violent predators registered with CSPD, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.