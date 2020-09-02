School District 49 moving forward with in-person learning despite COVID cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 49 is moving ahead with in-person learning despite recent COVID cases within the district.

School officials say seven employees and one student have tested positive since the school year started in mid-August.

Employees at Vista Ridge High School, Remington Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary, Inspiration View Elementary, and Springs Studio have tested positive. A student at Odyssey Elementary has also tested positive.

D49 Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts says they feel comfortable moving forward with the plan because COVID cases in El Paso County are declining. On Tuesday, the County Health Department listed the current rate of cases as roughly 70 per 100,000 people. It was once over 150.

Pre-K through second grade students return the day after Labor Day. That following Monday, September 14, third graders and fifth graders will return. A small number of middle school and high school students will also come back.

