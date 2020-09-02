Advertisement

Phillip Lindsay not worried about sharing carries with Gordon

Lindsay: “It’s just about going out there and doing my part”
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay isn’t concerned with having a split role in the backfield with the offseason addition of Melvin Gordon.

“I don’t need 20 carries to get where I need to go,” Lindsay said after practice Wednesday. “You give me one carry, and if it’s a great set up for me, it’s going to be a big gain. That’s how I am. That’s how I’ve always been. I don’t need to get warmed up. Get me in the game right now and I’m going to break something. I’m going to be a spark player. When it’s time, if I need to be the starter, I’ll be the starter.”

The Broncos signed Gordon to a two-year contract in March, adding depth to the backfield after Lindsay posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. Lindsay said adding a new piece to the ground game will open up options for quarterback Drew Lock downfield.

“The easiest thing to do is establish a run game early to help Drew out. Drew is going to be fine and our offense is going to be fine. The receivers are going to do great. If we can take pressure off him and get the DBs and get the linebackers in the box, then it’ll be so much easier for Drew to do what he has to do. It also helps our offensive line. What people don’t understand too is sitting there pass blocking all day—that takes a toll on you. It’s hard when you have 320-pound men running at you athletic and you’re sitting back, and you’re trying to protect or going at somebody. For me, you get them going and get those juices flowing, then it’s easier to pass protect.”

The Broncos will open the 2020 NFL season against the Tennessee Titans Sep. 14 at Empower Field.

Phillip Lindsay not worried about sharing carries with Gordon

