Nuggets advance in NBA Playoffs after a thrilling win over the Jazz

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a shot as Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the second half an NBA first round playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1,2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a shot as Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the second half an NBA first round playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1,2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.((AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill))
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Nuggets became the 12th team in the history of the NBA to come back and win a playoff series after being down three games to one.

The Nuggets had a comfortable 19-point lead at one point in the game Tuesday night, with a 14-point lead at the half. In the second half, the Jazz found their beat and rallied, even taking the lead at one point. It was a back-and-forth battle in the fourth as the two teams traded baskets and blows. One of the most memorable moments came in the final minute. With the game tied at 78, Nikola Jokic was able to pivot perfectly and sink a Joker-style floater off a hook shot for the final points of the game:

The Jazz made Nuggets fans across the country hold their breath when Mike Conley attempted a 3-pointer at the buzzer that just missed the target and rattled off the rim to end the game.

The Nuggets beat the Jazz 80-78.

Jokic tallied 30 points landing all four of his free throws while collecting 14 rebounds.

Jamal Murray, the hero of the overall series, was able to sink 17 points. Murray was crucial in the Nuggets come-from-behind series after scoring 50 points in two different games.

The Nuggets advance to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Never stopped believing.

Posted by Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

