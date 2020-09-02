CSPD Chief of Police speaks about Law Enforcement Integrity Act

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Starting Tuesday every officer in Colorado must know and be trained on their department’s use of force policy. That’s just one part of the new law that all law enforcement agencies have to follow in our state. 11 News reporter Ashley Franco sat down with Colorado Springs Police Chief to get his take on the new law and the impact it will have on CSPD.

Colorado lawmakers passed the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act after protests across our state in reaction to the death of George Floyd. His death caused unrest leading to pressure on law enforcement worldwide and here in Colorado.

The Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act outlines new laws for body camera footage, liability, and use of force. CSPD Chief Vince Niski tells 11 News right off the bat the law was a bit challenging to understand and they had several lawyers look at it to make sure the agency could follow the requirements as asked.

“We had several attorneys look at it throughout the state. They had different opinions on what the bill meant. We’ve had our city attorney’s office give us some direction on what they think it means to us, how we need to implement certain parts of the bill,” Niski said.

We asked the chief if he believed the law was needed in our state and our city.

“No. I’m just being honest. I don’t think we needed it. I think it was a, in my opinion, a knee-jerk reaction to the George Floyd incident which was regretful, terrible, shouldn’t have happened but I don’t think you change policy based on something that you perceive is systemic across the country.”

One portion of the law that went into effect Tuesday requires all officers to be up to date and trained on their agency’s use of force policy. Under the new law, agencies were required to make some changes to their policies including banning chokeholds as well as banning officers from using physical force against someone who may have committed a minor crime.

“Prior to this law if you could justify using deadly force on somebody because there was imminent danger, I could explain that I believe this person was going to cause harm to somebody if I didn’t shoot them or didn’t stop them,” said Niski. “Now it has to be immediate danger. I think it puts officers in a little bit more danger because I do believe you’re going to have to have proof that there’s a weapon. You’re going to have to see a weapon before you can take any kind of action.”

Starting in 2023 every officer will have to wear a body camera including CSPD Chief Vince Niski. Footage from the camera will have to be released 21 days after a use of force incident. But, Chief Niski says that could be a problem.

“What we don’t want to happen is we’re in the middle of an investigation, we think that we’ve interviewed all the witnesses, we release body-worn camera video, now we have 10 other people that come in with information that aren’t legitimate witnesses. They saw something on TV that now they want to come to report.”

Chief Niski says the new law puts a lot of pressure on his agency and his officers.

“The officer’s liability of having to pay up to $25,000 on civil cases. If a civil case is brought forward and they lose the case. That’s another concern that we’ve had,” said Niski. “We just have concerns that there’s a perception that law enforcement is damaged. I don’t believe it is. I think everything though like I said earlier, everything that the legislation puts into place we will put into practice here at CSPD.”

Over the next three years, more portions of this law will go into effect:

January 1, 2022: Database with history of officers and their use of force must be complete.

January 1, 2023: Police reporting must be in compliance.

July 1, 2023: Body cameras must be in compliance.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.