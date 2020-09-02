Colorado attorney general wants Frontier refund probe

DENVER (AP/KKTV) - Colorado’s attorney general is asking the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate complaints that Frontier Airlines failed to refund the cost of flights canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak and prevented people from using vouchers for other flights during the pandemic.

Attorney General Phil Weiser made the request in a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday. Weiser says his office had received more than 100 complaints about the Denver-based low-cost carrier since March, more than any other company.

Sister station CBS Denver spoke to one woman who said the airline refused to refund $1,800 in airfare after her family canceled a June Disney World trip. She said she was offered a flight credit and didn’t know she only had three months to use it.

“I don’t remember receiving an email. I went to book a new flight, and it said my credit had expired two days before. I was hung up on. They wouldn’t connect me to a manager. I emailed the complaint department several times. Eventually I got an email back, and they said they’d give me a partial credit. I had two days to make the reservation. Two days. ... We have no idea when COVID will be over, when we’ll be able to travel again, if Disney will still be open then. Other airlines were giving refunds. A 90-day limit is just ridiculous,” Brenda Crawford told CBS Denver.

Weiser’s office told CBS Denver many Frontier customers weren’t even able to redeem the credit within the 90-day window due to poor customer service and frequent website malfunctions.

“Some were told to call back closer to the expiration date if they wanted an extension on their credits. When they did so, they say Frontier declined to extend the credit expiration date,” CBS Denver reported.

Frontier says it has followed all department regulations and has acted “compassionately and fairly” with its customers during the pandemic.

