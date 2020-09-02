20+ at Discovery Canyon Campus quarantined after staff member shows potential COVID-19 symptoms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More in District 20 have been placed under quarantine after a staff member began showing potential coronavirus symptoms.

According to a letter to families, a staff member at Discovery Canyon Campus began showing symptoms Tuesday, resulting in that employee and another member of the staff being placed under isolation at home for the next 10 days or until they are confirmed not to have COVID-19. In addition, 20 students and staff at Discovery Canyon middle and high schools are kept out of school for the next 14 days in accordance with guidelines by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Discovery Canyon Elementary School, which shares a campus with the middle and high school, has not been affected.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Discovery Canyon Campus Families,

Today, Sept. 1, 2020, we learned a staff member – in attendance at DCC yesterday – is displaying COVID-like symptoms. The staff member has not tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and out of an abundance of caution, the following actions are being taken:

The staff member will remain in isolation at home for 10 days or until they are no longer infectious.

Any student or staff in close contact with the staff member displaying symptoms have been instructed to stay home for 14 days - this is called quarantine.

The areas in the school where the staff member was present are temporarily closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

It is increasingly important, as we gather for face-to-face instruction, that we are vigilant in conducting a daily symptom check prior to attending school. If your student is displaying any symptoms, please keep them home and inform the office if the symptoms do not improve.

If you have further questions, please contact:

DCC Elementary School Principal Stephen Scott

DCC Middle School Principal Mario Romero

DCC High School Principal Mark Wahlstrom

District 20 spokesperson Allison Cortez says if test results determine no one has the coronavirus, the quarantine could be lifted early.

Cortez tells 11 News the campus was deep-cleaned overnight and is open Wednesday for all but the affected students and employees.

Already in this short school year, several schools in the district have had staff and students quarantine after the emergence of COVID-19 symptoms, including an entire kindergarten class at Academy Endeavour Elementary School. One school, Frontier Elementary School, has had a confirmed positive case.

