Two bear cubs rescued from trees in Colorado Springs in two days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been a busy 36 hours for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Both have been called into action when a bear cub was spotted in the city, one near I-25 and Fontanero on Sunday morning, the other in the middle of downtown in Acacia Park Monday afternoon.

CPW told 11 News the bears are getting ready for hibernation, and are awake 20 hours a day, trying to consume 20,000 calories per day. This year, not a lot of food grew for the bears, so wildlife officers believe they are moving into town more often to find a meal.

Sunday’s rescue included a firetruck ladder to reach 30-40 feet in the air, so a wildlife officer could get close enough to tranquilize the cub. They were able to grab it by the neck, and pull it down safely. Monday’s rescue was very similar, including a tranquilizer, a firetruck ladder, and one uninjured bear cub. But both times, the bears were way too close to people.

Before Sunday’s rescue, witnesses tell 11 News they saw the bear race across I-25, and they had to run with it to try and stop the cars so it wouldn’t be run over. “Lauri today said her arms were so sore from just waving her arms,” witness JL Fields told 11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson.

Both bears are being taken to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore, CO. The bears will be treated for any injuries, and fed a healthy diet to get them back up to regular weights. They are expected to be released after the winter hibernation period.

