Advertisement

Two bear cubs rescued from trees in Colorado Springs in two days

Mother bear still missing, crews keeping close watch
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been a busy 36 hours for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Both have been called into action when a bear cub was spotted in the city, one near I-25 and Fontanero on Sunday morning, the other in the middle of downtown in Acacia Park Monday afternoon.

CPW told 11 News the bears are getting ready for hibernation, and are awake 20 hours a day, trying to consume 20,000 calories per day. This year, not a lot of food grew for the bears, so wildlife officers believe they are moving into town more often to find a meal.

Sunday’s rescue included a firetruck ladder to reach 30-40 feet in the air, so a wildlife officer could get close enough to tranquilize the cub. They were able to grab it by the neck, and pull it down safely. Monday’s rescue was very similar, including a tranquilizer, a firetruck ladder, and one uninjured bear cub. But both times, the bears were way too close to people.

Before Sunday’s rescue, witnesses tell 11 News they saw the bear race across I-25, and they had to run with it to try and stop the cars so it wouldn’t be run over. “Lauri today said her arms were so sore from just waving her arms,” witness JL Fields told 11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson.

Both bears are being taken to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore, CO. The bears will be treated for any injuries, and fed a healthy diet to get them back up to regular weights. They are expected to be released after the winter hibernation period.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Serious crash closes Highway 94 in both directions east of Colorado Springs

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
A serious crash closed down both directions of Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs Monday night.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Local

Be on the lookout for people posing as census takers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
Census takers are knocking on doors around the country.

Local

Positive COVID-19 case at D11’s King Elementary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was announced on Monday.

Latest News

Local

Pueblo Zoo hosting Senior week Sep. 6-12th

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Free admission for anyone 65 and older!

Forecast

Staying cool Tuesday, with a few showers early

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 8.31.20

Local

EPSO and CBI: Missing, at risk senior, last seen in COS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Madonna Stanovsky was last seen this weekend.

Local

Voice of the consumer: Unexpected unemployment debit card could be sign of ID theft

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
If you get an unemployment debit card in the mail but did not apply for unemployment, it likely means your identity has been compromised.

Local

Interviews Start for Colorado Springs Police Accountability Committee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Interviews Start for Colorado Springs Police Accountability Committee

Local

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Broadmoor Hotel

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This is a developing story.