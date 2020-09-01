Advertisement

Trump, friends mourn right-wing activist killed in Portland

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A supporter of a right-wing group who was shot dead on a Portland, Oregon, street was mourned by both friends and President Donald Trump as a victim of mob violence while an online fundraising effort raised tens of thousands of dollars in his memory.

Just hours before he was shot in the chest Saturday night, 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson and a friend were seen heading downtown to protect a flag-waving caravan of Trump supporters. They wore hats with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a group that has clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland for years, and appeared armed with knives and paintball guns.

“Paint is a defensive mechanism. Paint is not bullets,” Trump said during his White House briefing Monday, adding that someone connected with violent protests “shot a young gentleman and killed him. Not with paint but with a bullet.”

In cellphone video of the shooting, both Danielson and his assailant were seen on a darkened street. At least three shots rang out in a smoky haze, followed by images of Danielson crumpled on the ground as the friend, Chandler Pappas, slaps him in the face and rolls him over, yelling “Jay! Jay!”

“He was a good man and he was just killed senselessly for no reason other than he believed something different than they do,” Pappas told supporters during a rally Sunday. “He was Christian. He was conservative.”

Added Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson on his Facebook page: “We love Jay and he had such a huge heart. God bless him and the life he lived.”

Ex-girlfriend Christine Banks said Monday Danielson didn’t discuss politics much but of the weeks-long protests in Portland: “He didn’t think it was right. ... He was there for peace.”

Banks said Danielson was a good person who loved nature and animals.

“If you ask anybody, the one thing they’ll remember him by is his goofy, beautiful smile,” she said. “He cared about what you believed in and not the color of your skin.”

A GoFundMe site late Monday said it had raised $33,000 from more than 900 donors for “legal/lawyer fees, and towards fulfilling all other incurred costs in this time of need.”

Danielson, a burly, bearded man, helped run a company in Portland called North West Specialty Moving that focused on transporting heavy items such as marble statues, hot tubs and gun safes. The company’s address, which is the same address listed for Danielson for two parking violations in 2019, is a modest blue bungalow in a residential neighborhood in southwest Portland.

Luke Carrillo, Danielson’s long-time business partner, said they’d been friends for 20 years.

“We have lived and worked together day in and day out,” he told reporters. “We are like brothers, brothers that chose one another.”

Danielson is associated with another company, Oregon Pro Arms LLC, which according to state records is focused primarily on moving gun safes.

Just hours before the shooting on Saturday, Pappas stood in a mall parking lot in suburban Clackamas talking to a reporter from the Portland Tribune.

The man next to him who appeared to be Danielson didn’t say much, except to make a reference to a journalist who had been attacked last year in Portland.

“We’re all about independent journalism,” the man said.

Pappas at one point interjected, referring to the Trump caravan, “I’m here to stop people from assaulting these people.”

Critics have said that instead of keeping the peace, Patriot Prayer has helped incite violence. Last month in nearby Gresham, Pappas showed up to counter a Black Lives Matter event and, according to the Portland Tribune, declared: “I came here ready for war.”

Portland police have yet to make an arrest. On Monday, they asked for witnesses and those who had taken video of the scene to contact them.

A small memorial to Danielson took shape Monday on a sidewalk in front of the parking structure where he collapsed. It included four yellow daises tied to a tree, a small American flag flapping in the wind, and a sympathy card with a Bible verse and handwritten note.

“Jay went to Jesus, where will you go?”

___

Selskey reported from Salem, Ore., Condon from New York. Video journalist Aron Ranen contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Court blocks release of Trump’s tax returns pending appeal

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The three-judge panel said it would rule later Tuesday, after hearing brief arguments from both sides.

National

Forecasters predict Nana to hit Central America as hurricane

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses airport grants

Updated: 21 minutes ago

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.

Latest News

National

Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt but could heat up again

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven of the nine states along the nation’s Southern and Western rim are seeing drops in three important gauges.

National

Officials respond to release from well off Texas shore

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds says they’ve gotten reports that black and white plumes were coming from the platform Tuesday morning and that a sound similar to a jet engine could be heard.

Coronavirus

Zoom rides pandemic to another quarter of explosive growth

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Zoom earn nearly $186 million, or 66 cents per share, during its latest quarter, up from just $5.5 million at the same time last year.

National Politics

House panel warns of fraud, abuse in business aid program

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

National

Woman dies in 'human chain' rescue attempt on Alabama coast

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
A Tennessee woman died Saturday in an attempt to rescue a child in rough waters.

National

Officials: Black man fatally shot after gun seen in bundle

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when they saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes.