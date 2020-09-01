Advertisement

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night

Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 8/31/20.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 8/31/20.(KKTV)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:08 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that closed down a major roadway Monday night in Colorado Springs.

The call came in at about 7:39 p.m. in an area along Garden of the Gods Road near Chestnut just west of I-25. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and eventually died. The driver remained at the scene. It isn’t clear who is at fault in the crash.

At about 8:45 p.m. police announced both directions of Garden of the Gods Road would be closed for several hours.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

More than 430 students at Colorado College under quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Two more residence halls are under quarantine at Colorado College after more students tested positive for coronavirus. Data from the El Paso County Health Department shows 10 students have confirmed cases. According to the school’s website, the cases are related.

Local

Two bear cubs rescued from trees in Colorado Springs in two days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Two bear cubs are taken out of busy parts of Colorado Springs to be rehabilitated

Local

Deadly crash closes Highway 94 in both directions east of Colorado Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A deadly crash closed down both directions of Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs Monday night.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

Local

Be on the lookout for people posing as census takers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
Census takers are knocking on doors around the country.

Local

Positive COVID-19 case at D11’s King Elementary

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was announced on Monday.

Local

Pueblo Zoo hosting Senior week Sep. 6-12th

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Free admission for anyone 65 and older!

Forecast

Staying cool Tuesday, with a few showers early

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 8.31.20

Local

EPSO and CBI: Missing, at risk senior, last seen in COS

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Madonna Stanovsky was last seen this weekend.

Local

Voice of the consumer: Unexpected unemployment debit card could be sign of ID theft

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
If you get an unemployment debit card in the mail but did not apply for unemployment, it likely means your identity has been compromised.