Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that closed down a major roadway Monday night in Colorado Springs.

The call came in at about 7:39 p.m. in an area along Garden of the Gods Road near Chestnut just west of I-25. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and eventually died. The driver remained at the scene. It isn’t clear who is at fault in the crash.

At about 8:45 p.m. police announced both directions of Garden of the Gods Road would be closed for several hours.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

