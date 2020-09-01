Advertisement

Serious crash closes Highway 94 in both directions east of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:37 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed down both directions of Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs Monday night.

The crash was reported before 6:30 p.m. just to the east of Highway 24 near Space Village Avenue. Highway 94 was closed from Space Village Avenue to Corral Valley Road.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Click here for a live traffic map.

