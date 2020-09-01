Advertisement

Pueblo city council shoots down ballot measure on Columbus statue

Christopher Columbus Statue in Pueblo
Christopher Columbus Statue in Pueblo(KKTV)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - City leaders in Pueblo are hoping mediation can lead to a solution for a Columbus statue that is sparking controversy.

Monday night Pueblo City Council voted unanimously to not include a question pertaining to the Christopher Columbus Monument on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The future of the monument remains unclear, but mediation attempts will continue between a group in favor of the statue and a group that would like to see it taken down.

Mayor Nick Gradisar posted the following to Facebook:

"Tonight, Pueblo proved we do things differently than the rest of the United States. Puebloans work together and we find solutions together - this is what I call finding the Pueblo Solution.

I want to commend City Council President Dennis Flores and City Council for taking considerate but decisive action to give the mediation process a chance to work.”

You can watch the full city council meeting below:

Pueblo City Council - August 31, 2020

Pueblo City Council - August 31, 2020

Posted by City of Pueblo, Colorado - City Government on Monday, August 31, 2020

