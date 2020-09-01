Pueblo city council shoots down ballot measure on Columbus statue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - City leaders in Pueblo are hoping mediation can lead to a solution for a Columbus statue that is sparking controversy.

Monday night Pueblo City Council voted unanimously to not include a question pertaining to the Christopher Columbus Monument on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The future of the monument remains unclear, but mediation attempts will continue between a group in favor of the statue and a group that would like to see it taken down.

Mayor Nick Gradisar posted the following to Facebook:

"Tonight, Pueblo proved we do things differently than the rest of the United States. Puebloans work together and we find solutions together - this is what I call finding the Pueblo Solution.

I want to commend City Council President Dennis Flores and City Council for taking considerate but decisive action to give the mediation process a chance to work.”

You can watch the full city council meeting below:

