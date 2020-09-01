National Blood Donation week encourages new & active donors to save lives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Blood donations are always needed, both locally and nationally. To encourage more people to donate, September 1-7th has been declared as National Blood Donation week.

Vitalant- the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood service- has partnered with Dr. Daliah Wachs to inspire the next generation of donors while encouraging active donors to continue to help.

Governors across the United States, including Gov. Polis, have also proclaimed September 4 as National Blood Donation Day. In the wake of disasters like widespread wildfires and hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, blood is critical to saving lives.

Vitalant says volunteers must be at least 16, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

In a statement released by Vitalant, they add blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. For more information, please click here or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.