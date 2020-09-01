Advertisement

National Blood Donation week encourages new & active donors to save lives

Colorado recognizes Friday, Sept. 4 as National Blood Donation Day.
(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Blood donations are always needed, both locally and nationally. To encourage more people to donate, September 1-7th has been declared as National Blood Donation week.

Vitalant- the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood service- has partnered with Dr. Daliah Wachs to inspire the next generation of donors while encouraging active donors to continue to help.

Governors across the United States, including Gov. Polis, have also proclaimed September 4 as National Blood Donation Day. In the wake of disasters like widespread wildfires and hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, blood is critical to saving lives.

Vitalant says volunteers must be at least 16, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

In a statement released by Vitalant, they add blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. For more information, please click here or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Know how to identify legitimate census takers

Updated: 28 minutes ago
All census takers should have a government-issued ID badge that has their picture on it, an expiration date and the U.S. Department of Commerce watermark.

Local

COS Car Wash offers free car washes to teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Water Works Car Wash wants to thank teachers.

Forecast

Another cool day and mainly dry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.31.20

Local

CSUtilities fixing water main break on Colorado Ave. all day Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Expect delays.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Local

D-60 students and staff head back to school

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
D-60 schools in the city of Pueblo head back to school, with precautions in place to keep students and staff safe.

Local

Pueblo city council shoots down ballot measure on Columbus statue

Updated: 12 hours ago
It appears voters in Pueblo won’t get a chance to have their voice heard in a special election to decide the future of a Columbus statue.

Local

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night

Updated: 13 hours ago
Police were investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that closed down a major roadway Monday night in Colorado Springs.

Local

More than 430 students at Colorado College under quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Two more residence halls are under quarantine at Colorado College after more students tested positive for coronavirus. Data from the El Paso County Health Department shows 10 students have confirmed cases. According to the school’s website, the cases are related.

Local

Two bear cubs rescued from trees in Colorado Springs in two days

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Two bear cubs are taken out of busy parts of Colorado Springs to be rehabilitated