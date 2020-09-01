More than 430 students at Colorado College under quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two more residence halls are under quarantine at Colorado College after more students tested positive for coronavirus. Data from the El Paso County Health Department shows 10 students have confirmed cases. According to the school’s website, the cases are related.

Over the weekend, Mathias and South Halls were placed on quarantine. A spokesperson for CC says the hall-wide quarantine impacts 225 students in Mathias and 213 in South. Some students are quarantining in the dorm, while others left campus to quarantine at home. The students will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Below is the announcement posted to Colorado College’s website Aug. 31. Click here for all campus COVID-19 announcements and resources.

NEW: Hall-Wide Quarantines

South Hall and Mathias Hall

How long will students in South Hall and Mathias Hall be quarantined?

The college is quarantining South and Mathias halls for 14 days starting at noon Saturday, Aug. 29.

Why have South Hall and Mathias Hall been quarantined?

Unfortunately, 10 students this week received positive test results for the virus, in cases that are related. All of the students who received positive test results this week were immediately isolated, and others who were identified through contact tracing are already in quarantine. These students are receiving care and support, and our thoughts are with all of them. Under the recommendation of El Paso County Public Health, Colorado College has made the decision to quarantine South and Mathias halls to reduce risk of spreading the virus further.

Hall-Wide Quarantine Logistics

Can students under quarantine leave the college to return home?The Colorado Department of Public Health does not advise that students leave Colorado College to quarantine at home. Quarantine is best accomplished in college housing in order to limit the potential risk of exposure to students’ families, communities, and other states.

Quarantined students may leave to quarantine at home but only under strict protocols that do not expose others. If you (your student) is choosing to leave campus at this time, we advise that you take all belongings with you, if possible, due to the uncertainty of the present situation. We know this is a personal and difficult choice for students and their families. We also want to acknowledge that this is not necessarily possible for all students:

The quarantined student must have access to their own private bathroom.

It is not advised that students who live with high-risk or elderly individuals return home to quarantine.

If the student becomes symptomatic, the entire house will need to quarantine.

Students may not fly, but a relative in their immediate family may drive them home if they live within a few hours of campus and the drive can be made without stopping.

