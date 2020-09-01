D-60 students and staff head back to school

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - D-60 in the city of Pueblo returned to classes today with some students returning to in person learning and others doing online.

Elementary schools are doing in person learning 4 days a week, middle school is doing a hybrid of both options and high school started 100% online. The director of communication at D-60, Dalton Sprouse says they are still making some changes but are doing their best to accommodate families. “So when we look at our community in D-60, we know that a lot of families need to get back to work. Some have the luxury of staying home and being able to support their children as they do online learning. But a lot of them do need to get back to work and school is a place where we need to be able to provide not only that education, but also nutrition services, counseling and additional support that we offer through public school”.

The assistant superintendent of D-60 tells me they hope to return high school students to in-person learning within the next couple weeks.

For the students returning to in-person learning, things might have looked a little different than before. At Minnequa Elementary School in Pueblo, desks are spread apart so students can be socially distant, and hallways are now just one way. Students and staff must wear masks most of the day, but during certain break times and lunches they can be taken off. Even with the precautions in place, Katie Harshman, the principal of Minnequa Elementary, says things are not too different, “I can tell you that the classrooms still have the love the joy they still look like classrooms in school. There’s learning happening there’s laughter so it’s the same”.

About one-third of families chose to do online learning which helps limit the amount of people inside the building. Students and staff were excited to be back in the classroom today to see each other for the first time in months. “I always thought for a long time that we needed the scholars needed us and this whole pandemic has taught us that it’s really teachers needing the scholars. We love our kids” said Harshman.

