Advertisement

D-60 students and staff head back to school

By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - D-60 in the city of Pueblo returned to classes today with some students returning to in person learning and others doing online.

Elementary schools are doing in person learning 4 days a week, middle school is doing a hybrid of both options and high school started 100% online. The director of communication at D-60, Dalton Sprouse says they are still making some changes but are doing their best to accommodate families. “So when we look at our community in D-60, we know that a lot of families need to get back to work. Some have the luxury of staying home and being able to support their children as they do online learning. But a lot of them do need to get back to work and school is a place where we need to be able to provide not only that education, but also nutrition services, counseling and additional support that we offer through public school”.

The assistant superintendent of D-60 tells me they hope to return high school students to in-person learning within the next couple weeks.

For the students returning to in-person learning, things might have looked a little different than before. At Minnequa Elementary School in Pueblo, desks are spread apart so students can be socially distant, and hallways are now just one way. Students and staff must wear masks most of the day, but during certain break times and lunches they can be taken off. Even with the precautions in place, Katie Harshman, the principal of Minnequa Elementary, says things are not too different, “I can tell you that the classrooms still have the love the joy they still look like classrooms in school. There’s learning happening there’s laughter so it’s the same”.

About one-third of families chose to do online learning which helps limit the amount of people inside the building. Students and staff were excited to be back in the classroom today to see each other for the first time in months. “I always thought for a long time that we needed the scholars needed us and this whole pandemic has taught us that it’s really teachers needing the scholars. We love our kids” said Harshman.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pueblo city council shoots down ballot measure on Columbus statue

Updated: 1 hour ago
It appears voters in Pueblo won’t get a chance to have their voice heard in a special election to decide the future of a Columbus statue.

Local

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police were investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that closed down a major roadway Monday night in Colorado Springs.

Local

More than 430 students at Colorado College under quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Two more residence halls are under quarantine at Colorado College after more students tested positive for coronavirus. Data from the El Paso County Health Department shows 10 students have confirmed cases. According to the school’s website, the cases are related.

Local

Two bear cubs rescued from trees in Colorado Springs in two days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Two bear cubs are taken out of busy parts of Colorado Springs to be rehabilitated

Latest News

Local

Deadly crash closes Highway 94 in both directions east of Colorado Springs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A deadly crash closed down both directions of Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs Monday night.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Local

Be on the lookout for people posing as census takers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
Census takers are knocking on doors around the country.

Local

Positive COVID-19 case at D11’s King Elementary

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was announced on Monday.

Local

Pueblo Zoo hosting Senior week Sep. 6-12th

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Free admission for anyone 65 and older!

Forecast

Staying cool Tuesday, with a few showers early

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 8.31.20