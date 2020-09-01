Advertisement

COS Car Wash offers free car washes to teachers

Water Works Car Wash wants to thank teachers.
(KWQC)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One local business is doing what they can to thank our community’s teachers.

Water Works Car Wash & Detail Center will be providing free service car washes to teachers on Sundays, through September 13th. They will also be sanitizing frequently touched areas on the inside of the car.

Teachers must show a form of ID to qualify.

It gets better... Water Works has also partnered with Sasquatch Cookies, who will be giving teachers free cookies while supplies last.

There are three Water Works locations:

1. 525 South Nevada Colorado Springs, CO 80903

2. 2253 La Montana Way Colorado Springs, CO 80918

3. 1108 North Academy (Citadel) Colorado Springs, CO 80909

For more information, please click here.

