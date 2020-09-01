Advertisement

Colorado College moving to online classes this semester

This announcement came Tuesday.
Colorado College
Colorado College(KKTV)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado College is joining the list of colleges nationwide that are moving to remote classes the remainder of this Fall semester.

This announcement came Tuesday, just days after an entire dorm completed a 14-day quarantine.

In addition to moving online, CC will also reduce students living on campus. They are asking on-campus students to leave by Sept. 20, unless they are enrolled in an in-person or hybrid class they hope to continue to provide. Those students can expect to know more information about this on Thursday.

Housing will continue to be provided for international students and students who are in dire need.

This is a developing story- check back for more information.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

