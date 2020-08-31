Voice of the consumer: Unexpected unemployment debit card could be sign of ID theft

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Millions of Americans are unemployed right now, and scammers are trying to cash in on the situation.

Recently, several people reached out to me after they received a U.S. Bank ReliaCard in the mail. This is how the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) pays out some unemployment benefits. However, the people who called me said they got the card but never applied for unemployment.

If you receive this debit card and did not apply for unemployment benefits, unfortunately, it means your identity was likely stolen sometime in the past. CDLE’s Deputy Executive Director and Chief Communications Officer Cher Roybal Haavind said fraudsters will sometimes buy stolen identities off the dark web and hold on to them until they can use the stolen information to prey on systems that are overwhelmed, like unemployment departments right now during the pandemic.

This isn’t technically a scam. Haavind described it as a “symptom of fraud.”

CDLE said it is well aware of this scheme. Haavind told me the department has stopped $17 million in fraudulent payments since the beginning of August and more than $52 million since the pandemic started.

“We’re working with state, local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service and the FBI, once we do detect fraud to move it forward to prosecution,” Haavind said.

She said the department has put fraud triggers in its system to notify CDLE when someone files a fraudulent claim with a stolen ID. By the time the fraudulent debit card gets to your mailbox, Haavind said most times, it’s not loaded because the department was able to detect the fraud and close the claim.

If you have received a U.S. Bank ReliaCard and did not file for unemployment, CDLE says there are several steps you need to take to protect your identity. You can submit a fraud report by going to Colorado.gov/CDLE and searching “fraud prevention” in the top right corner.

You should also call U.S. Bank at 1-855-279-1678 and tell them that a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed using your information and ask them to deactivate the card. Then, contact the three consumer credit bureaus and put a fraud alert on your name and Social Security number. When you call the credit bureaus, it might be an automated system that asks you to enter your Social Security number and date of birth. Make sure to call all three: Equifax at 1-800-525-6285, Experian at 1-888-397-3742 and TransUnion at 1-800-680-7289.

Next, you should also file a police report. According to CDLE, you can file what’s called a “counter report.” It doesn’t mean that the police will investigate, but it will keep the report on file so you can keep it for your records.

You can also report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at identitytheft.gov. Lastly, make sure to keep all the paperwork you received so it’s easy to refer to in case your identity is stolen again.

Remember you can always report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The consumer hotline number is 800-222-4444.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.