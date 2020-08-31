Pueblo Zoo hosting Senior week Sep. 6-12th

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news! The Pueblo Zoo announced they will be hosting a week of free admission to all seniors 65 and older!

This will be held September 6th-12th.

In previous years activities were included but these will be postponed due to COVID-19. Regardless, the zoo wants to invite seniors to come take advantage of this fun event!

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.