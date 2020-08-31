Advertisement

Pueblo Zoo hosting Senior week Sep. 6-12th

Free admission for anyone 65 and older!
PUEBLO ZOO
PUEBLO ZOO(PUEBLO ZOO)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news! The Pueblo Zoo announced they will be hosting a week of free admission to all seniors 65 and older!

This will be held September 6th-12th.

In previous years activities were included but these will be postponed due to COVID-19. Regardless, the zoo wants to invite seniors to come take advantage of this fun event!

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Positive COVID-19 case at D11’s King Elementary

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was announced on Monday.

Forecast

Breezy Start, Storms to Finish

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.31.20

Local

EPSO and CBI: Missing, at risk senior, last seen in COS

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Madonna Stanovsky was last seen this weekend.

Local

Voice of the consumer: Unexpected unemployment debit card could be sign of ID theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
If you get an unemployment debit card in the mail but did not apply for unemployment, it likely means your identity has been compromised.

Latest News

Local

Interviews Start for Colorado Springs Police Accountability Committee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Interviews Start for Colorado Springs Police Accountability Committee

Local

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Broadmoor Hotel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This is a developing story.

Local

Bears spotted in tree in downtown Colorado Springs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Officials say they have come down from the tree, but still could be in downtown area.

Local

Pueblo Police investigating suspicious death

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Suspicious death on Union ave and W D St in Pueblo

Local

Protesters on bikes and on foot “March Against Racism” from Aurora to Denver

Updated: 15 hours ago
Protesters took to the streets to make their voice heard for him and others who have died at the hands of police.

Local

Crews find missing hiker

Updated: 17 hours ago
Several crews searching for missing person at Cheyenne Mountain State Park