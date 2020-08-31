Advertisement

Pueblo Police investigating suspcious death

Pueblo Police investigate suspicious death
Pueblo Police investigate suspicious death(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:17 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a suspicious death near South Union Avenue and West D Street in Pueblo. A woman reportedly found a male behind a building in the area.

Right now the crimes against persons section are investigating the death and detectives say they are considering this a”suspicious death”.

The mans identity has not been released.

please call Detective Gravatt at (719) 553-3254. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867).

We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Protesters on bikes and on foot “March Against Racism” from Aurora to Denver

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters took to the streets to make their voice heard for him and others who have died at the hands of police.

Forecast

Cold Front En Route

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.30.20

Local

Crews find missing hiker

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several crews searching for missing person at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Local

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb delayed for icy and wet roads

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Races were planned to start at 7:30 a.m.

Latest News

Local

Denver Police Department find hit-and-run suspect

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:20 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
DPD looking for hit-and-run suspect.

Local

Man arrested on several charges after long standoff with deputies

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:53 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
A 31-year-old man was arrested on several felony charges early Saturday morning.

Local

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues two kids

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues kids in the middle of Cottonwood Creek.

Local

CSP Investigating fatal crash on Falcon Highway

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
CSP investing fatal crash on Falcon highway this morning

Local

Colorado State Fair expands fair food drive-thru

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT
|
By Nicole Heins
Additional dates added to the Colorado State Fair food drive-thru due to popular demand.

Local

Thank You, KOAA

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:34 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Rest in peace Don Ward.