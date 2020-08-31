Pueblo Police investigating suspcious death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a suspicious death near South Union Avenue and West D Street in Pueblo. A woman reportedly found a male behind a building in the area.

Right now the crimes against persons section are investigating the death and detectives say they are considering this a”suspicious death”.

The mans identity has not been released.

please call Detective Gravatt at (719) 553-3254. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867).

We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.