Positive COVID-19 case at D11’s King Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A D11 employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at King Elementary School.

Those at the school on August 27 and 28 are now being warned they could have been exposed to the virus. The employees and/or students who were directly in contact with this individual have been notified and will work with officials to determine if they will need to quarantine.

Per El Paso County Public Health Guidelines, the school building will remain open to those who have not been in direct contact with this individual who tested positive.

This is a developing story- check back for more information.

