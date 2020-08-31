Advertisement

Local racer leads pack at 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Clint Vahsholtz earns top overall time with 9:35:490
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 30, 2020
PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KKTV) - 29th time was a charm for Woodland Park resident Clint Vahsholtz, running the fastest overall time with a 9:35:490 at the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Vahsholtz edged out other Colorado racers Paul Dallenbach of Basalt and David Donner of Colorado Springs to earn his first ever overall title. Dallenbach lagged behind by less than a second (9:36:181), while Donner finished first in the Time Attack division (9:36:559).

The annual race was moved from its normal spot in June to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans were allowed through the Pikes Peak gates to watch the race.

A full list of race time results can be found on the Pikes Peak Hill Climb’s website.

