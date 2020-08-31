Advertisement

Interviews Start for Colorado Springs Police Accountability Committee

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs City Council will interview the final round of applicants to be considered for the new police accountability and transparency committee Monday.

There are 27 finalists to be interviewed throughout the week. City council members filtered through more than 800 applications that were initially submitted.
Interviewees will have 20 minutes to answer council’s 5 questions.

Council member Andres Pico said some of the finalists are known to council members, while others have been unknown until now.

Pico says committee members will be chosen based on the expectation that they can “Come up with ideas for how we bridge that gap between the community and police.”

Notable names of finalists include Rachael Flick, the widow of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick, who was shot and killed responding to a call in 2018.

Retired Pueblo Police Chief Luis Velez is also trying for a seat on the board.

KKTV’s news partner, The Gazette, reports former Ohio governor and president of Colorado College Richard Celeste made the list. The Gazette also reports, the first African American to become a CSPD commander in 2008, Fletcher Howard, is a finalist.

“I also looked for people who had backgrounds in law enforcement, but not necessarily as a police officer,” Pico added.

Committee members are expected to be appointed and operating in their new roles by the end of September.

Interviews are remote due to COVID-19 precautions. Anyone can listen in by calling 720-617-3526 and entering in the identification code for the correlating time slot.

Monday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to noon; conference ID: 786 146 30#

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 5 to 8 p.m.; conference ID: 848 272 217#

Thursday, Sept. 3, 1 to 4 p.m.; conference ID: 626 290 92#

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy Start, Storms to Finish

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.31.20

Local

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Broadmoor Hotel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This is a developing story.

Local

Bears spotted in tree in downtown Colorado Springs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Officials say they have come down from the tree, but still could be in downtown area.

Local

Pueblo Police investigating suspicious death

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Suspicious death on Union ave and W D St in Pueblo

Latest News

Local

Protesters on bikes and on foot “March Against Racism” from Aurora to Denver

Updated: 12 hours ago
Protesters took to the streets to make their voice heard for him and others who have died at the hands of police.

Local

Crews find missing hiker

Updated: 14 hours ago
Several crews searching for missing person at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Local

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb delayed for icy and wet roads

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM MDT
|
By KKTV
Races were planned to start at 7:30 a.m.

Local

Denver Police Department find hit-and-run suspect

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:20 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
DPD looking for hit-and-run suspect.

Local

Man arrested on several charges after long standoff with deputies

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:53 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
A 31-year-old man was arrested on several felony charges early Saturday morning.

Local

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues two kids

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues kids in the middle of Cottonwood Creek.