Interviews Start for Colorado Springs Police Accountability Committee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs City Council will interview the final round of applicants to be considered for the new police accountability and transparency committee Monday.

There are 27 finalists to be interviewed throughout the week. City council members filtered through more than 800 applications that were initially submitted.

Interviewees will have 20 minutes to answer council’s 5 questions.

Council member Andres Pico said some of the finalists are known to council members, while others have been unknown until now.

Pico says committee members will be chosen based on the expectation that they can “Come up with ideas for how we bridge that gap between the community and police.”

Notable names of finalists include Rachael Flick, the widow of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick, who was shot and killed responding to a call in 2018.

Retired Pueblo Police Chief Luis Velez is also trying for a seat on the board.

KKTV’s news partner, The Gazette, reports former Ohio governor and president of Colorado College Richard Celeste made the list. The Gazette also reports, the first African American to become a CSPD commander in 2008, Fletcher Howard, is a finalist.

“I also looked for people who had backgrounds in law enforcement, but not necessarily as a police officer,” Pico added.

Committee members are expected to be appointed and operating in their new roles by the end of September.

Interviews are remote due to COVID-19 precautions. Anyone can listen in by calling 720-617-3526 and entering in the identification code for the correlating time slot.

Monday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to noon; conference ID: 786 146 30#

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 5 to 8 p.m.; conference ID: 848 272 217#

Thursday, Sept. 3, 1 to 4 p.m.; conference ID: 626 290 92#

