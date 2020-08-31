Advertisement

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a story about perseverance.

On March 24, Kenneth Smith was sent to the hospital for symptoms related to COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator before his test could even come back. He spent five months on the ventilator and was in a coma for three months.

On August 30, he came back home to his friends and family laden with signs, clapping and cheering for his return.

Things have since changed for Kenneth Smith after he spent 100 days on a ventilator, to say the least. The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.

“After being told he would never wake up, and he would be brain dead, and live in a nursing home for the rest of his life...he has defeated the odds through Christ,” says wife Theresa Smith.

Smith is expected to make a full recovery. He says he has God to thank for bringing him safely home.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock over the weekend

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
The two musicians have been good friends for years.

National

USDA extends free meal programs through 2020

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Nearly 3,000 music venues in the U.S. have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.

National

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
John Thompson Jr., who turned Georgetown men’s basketball into a powerhouse NCAA program, has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

Latest News

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Georgia man was welcomed home after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Local

Voice of the consumer: Unexpected unemployment debit card could be sign of ID theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
If you get an unemployment debit card in the mail but did not apply for unemployment, it likely means your identity has been compromised.

National Politics

First direct Israel-UAE flight lands in Abu Dhabi amid deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The flight marks the implementation of the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Forecast

Breezy Start, Storms to Finish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.31.20