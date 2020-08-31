EPSO and CBI: Missing, at risk senior, last seen in COS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - EPSO and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing senior who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Officials have identified her as 83-year-old Madonna Stanovsky, last seen near the 400 block of Chamberlin Place. Stanovsky has grey and black hair with brown eyes, and weighs 169 pounds at about 5′07′‘.

CBI and EPSO adds she possibly called from a truck stop in Limon this morning at 3:30 a.m.

If you see her please call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

