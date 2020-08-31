Crews searching for missing hiker
They are on scene at Cheyenne Mountain State Park
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is searching for a lost hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. 35 rescuers from Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County rescue, and employees at Cheyenne Mountain State Park are searching for the man.
Crews are looking for this man:
If you were in the area today and saw this person, call 719-444-7000.
