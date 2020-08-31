Advertisement

Crews searching for missing hiker

They are on scene at Cheyenne Mountain State Park
Crews search for missing hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park
Crews search for missing hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is searching for a lost hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. 35 rescuers from Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County rescue, and employees at Cheyenne Mountain State Park are searching for the man.

Crews are looking for this man:

If you were in the area today and saw this person, call 719-444-7000.

