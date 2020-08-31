Crews searching for missing hiker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is searching for a lost hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. 35 rescuers from Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County rescue, and employees at Cheyenne Mountain State Park are searching for the man.

Crews are looking for this man:

Crews at @CheyenneMtnSP are looking for this individual (or is this you?). If you were here today and saw him, please call 719-444-7000 to get us more information pic.twitter.com/svnZbhJCnE — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 31, 2020

If you were in the area today and saw this person, call 719-444-7000.

