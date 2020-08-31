Bears spotted in tree in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Woah! Sunday night, CSPD responded to Acacia Park for a bear sighting.

When officers arrived, a female bear and a Cub were spotted in a tree!

The Colorado Division of Wildlife responded but concluded both animals were too high up in the tree for anything to be done.

Later, officials said the bears did come down from the tree, however they may still be in the downtown area.

