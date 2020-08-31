Advertisement

Bears spotted in tree in downtown Colorado Springs

Officials say they have come down from the tree, but still could be in downtown area.
(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)((Colorado Parks and Wildlife))
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Woah! Sunday night, CSPD responded to Acacia Park for a bear sighting.

When officers arrived, a female bear and a Cub were spotted in a tree!

The Colorado Division of Wildlife responded but concluded both animals were too high up in the tree for anything to be done.

Later, officials said the bears did come down from the tree, however they may still be in the downtown area.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy Start, Storms to Finish

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.31.20

Local

Pueblo Police investigating suspicious death

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Suspicious death on Union ave and W D St in Pueblo

Local

Protesters on bikes and on foot “March Against Racism” from Aurora to Denver

Updated: 9 hours ago
Protesters took to the streets to make their voice heard for him and others who have died at the hands of police.

Local

Crews find missing hiker

Updated: 11 hours ago
Several crews searching for missing person at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Latest News

Local

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb delayed for icy and wet roads

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Races were planned to start at 7:30 a.m.

Local

Denver Police Department find hit-and-run suspect

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:20 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
DPD looking for hit-and-run suspect.

Local

Man arrested on several charges after long standoff with deputies

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:53 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
A 31-year-old man was arrested on several felony charges early Saturday morning.

Local

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues two kids

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues kids in the middle of Cottonwood Creek.

Local

CSP Investigating fatal crash on Falcon Highway

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
CSP investing fatal crash on Falcon highway this morning

Local

Colorado State Fair expands fair food drive-thru

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT
|
By Nicole Heins
Additional dates added to the Colorado State Fair food drive-thru due to popular demand.