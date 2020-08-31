Advertisement

Be on the lookout for people posing as census takers

Census deadline is Sept. 30
(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Until the end of September, census takers around the country will be door-knocking at the homes of people who have yet to fill out the 2020 census.

“It’s a pretty enormous task,” said, Laurie Cipriano, a senior media specialist for the Census Bureau.

Cipriano said there are 219,000 census takers working around the country. In Colorado, more than 3,000 census takers are working on any given day. Since we’re in the middle of a pandemic, the census takers have extra precautions in place.

“They are all required to go through safety training before they go out and start knocking on doors, and part of their safety protocols are they’re all required to wear masks,” Cipriano said. “Whether you live in a state that requires masks or not, they’re all wearing masks.”

In addition to masks, the census takers have also been trained on social distancing protocols, and they’re supposed to stay outside to help people complete the census.

All census takers will also have a valid government ID badge that has their picture on it, along with an expiration date and the U.S. Department of Commerce watermark. People can double check that the person who’s at their door really works for the Census Bureau by calling the Dallas Regional Census Center at 972-510-1800.

“I have not heard of anyone pretending to be a census taker in our region or across the country, but we certainly do caution that it’s something that, I mean, you never know what somebody is going to do, but we haven’t heard of anybody doing that,” Cipriano said.

According to the Census Bureau, census takers could be out in neighborhoods between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.

As of Monday afternoon, 68.3 percent of Colorado households had responded to the census. That’s higher than the national average of 64.9 percent.

Cipriano said it’s important to be counted in the census because it determines how many seats each state has in the House of Representatives, as well as how much money will be dispersed around the country for resources like roads, schools, hospitals and day cares. When filling out the census, the answers are based on where you lived on April 1, 2020.

“It’s important to make sure that everyone who lives here, and is physically here, is counted because everyone uses those resources,” Cipriano said.

The deadline to finish the census is Sept. 30. It can be filled out online, over the phone or by mail. Visit 2020census.gov for more information.

After the deadline, the Census Bureau double checks the numbers before sending the count to the president in December.

