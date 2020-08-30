Pikes Peak International Hill Climb delayed for icy and wet roads
Races were planned to start at 7:30 a.m.
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Finish line crews worked to clear ice from the roads- so the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb could begin its 98th race! No fans were in attendance this year.
Races were planned to begin at 7:30 a.m., but ended up starting just before 10 a.m.
11 Sports Reporter Richie Cozzolino is there right now. Stick with us for updates.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.