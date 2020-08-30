Pikes Peak International Hill Climb delayed for icy and wet roads

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Finish line crews worked to clear ice from the roads- so the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb could begin its 98th race! No fans were in attendance this year.

Races were planned to begin at 7:30 a.m., but ended up starting just before 10 a.m.

11 Sports Reporter Richie Cozzolino is there right now. Stick with us for updates.

Here's video of that. No start time yet. One race official told me the ice isn't the only issue, crews need to make sure the road is dry too. 35 degrees at the summit is making that a challenge. https://t.co/H8pdHNRwu1 pic.twitter.com/3AaJezBoP9 — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) August 30, 2020

