Pikes Peak International Hill Climb delayed for icy and wet roads

Races were planned to start at 7:30 a.m.
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Finish line crews worked to clear ice from the roads- so the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb could begin its 98th race! No fans were in attendance this year.

Races were planned to begin at 7:30 a.m., but ended up starting just before 10 a.m.

11 Sports Reporter Richie Cozzolino is there right now. Stick with us for updates.

